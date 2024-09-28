Jacqueliene Fernandez's ex-lover Sukesh pens a heartfelt letter to his mother

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently lodged in a Mandoli jail in Delhi, has penned a note for his mother Mala Chandrashekhar on her birthday.

In the letter, Sukesh acknowledged his parents' unconditional love and support and conveyed his sincere gratitude to them.

He wrote, Mom, today I should confess you are the world’s best mother, and I am the luckiest to be your son. Mom, you and Dad have always given me the best, more than what you could afford, when I was growing up. However, like any other spoiled pampered brat, I let you guys down by giving you embarrassment at large, I am really sorry for all the pain, ma. But mom, you and dad have always given me strength and to believe in dreaming big and to have an attitude to never give up and most importantly, the unconditional love, thank you ma thank you so much, maa, the power of dreaming big you gave me.”

When I was a little boy today, that little boy has achieved all his dreams, and no dream is big enough that can’t be achieved by that little boy of yours today. I remember dad saying, there is no right or wrong in this world. It’s just in or out. That’s so true I know today when I ask you what you want as your birthday present, the only thing you would ask is me standing vindicated from all these fake allegations and make you feel proud mom. I am promising you this, no matter what I will stand vindicated from all these baseless sham cases and will make you proud as the best son in this world. Mark my words, this will happen very soon. “

“However, mom, I am giving you a very special birthday gift today, like how dad says your son is an extraordinary mom today. I am giving you a mansion on wings when I was 12 years old. I had promised. I would give you this and today I have made it a reality. Mom it’s a jumbo jet and proudly to say better than any other private jumbo plane in this country anyone owns privately I don’t wanna break the interior surprise.”

“However, it’s nothing more than the interior of a super luxury designer villa. Now mom, you can fly feeling home to all your regular temple visits and fly non-stop to vacation, unlike how you had to stop over for refuelling on a small falcon. Mom, your gift is waiting for you for its first flight to Tirupati and then to Shirdi today.”

He concluded his letter by saying, “I love you, mom irrespective of the situation I am in mom, your little boy who has set an example today for all these young boys out there to never stop dreaming big, there is no right or wrong. It’s only in or out, your destiny is in your hands. No dream is big enough. Mom once again happy happy birthday. Love you. Loads and loads. Enjoy your gift. Happy flying ma love your Sonny, Bobby”

Sukesh was arrested on May 29, 2015, for offences under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and some sections of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act.

He allegedly used illegal money to buy presents for Jacqueliene, as per the ED charge sheet filed in 2022.

Later, Jacqueliene was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Earlier, to make Jacqueliene’s birthday a special day, Sukesh pledged a donation to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of Rs 15 crore and 300 homes for the families of the victims of the 2024 Wayanad landslide disaster.

