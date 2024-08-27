Jacqueliene Fernandez offers a glimpse of her childhood: 'Forging Ahead'

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actress Jacqueliene Fernandez on Tuesday shared a throwback childhood picture of herself riding a horse, leaving fans in awe of her cuteness.

Taking to Instagram, Jacqueliene, who has 70.5 million followers, shared an adorable memory from her childhood album.

The snap shows the diva wearing a cute baby outfit and is riding a horse. Her hair is tied in a ponytail, and is flaunting her bright smile.

The post is captioned as: "Forging ahead".

The photo received lots of love and admiration from her massive fanbase. A user commented: "You look so adorable and cute...keep smiling". Another fan said: "cutie since childhood".

A user said: "We want more baby pictures of you".

The Sri Lankan actress and model Jacqueliene made her acting debut in 2009 with fantasy action comedy 'Aladin' directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Riteish Deshmukh.

She then featured in a special number 'Aapka Kya Hoga' in the 2010 comedy drama 'Housefull'.

The actress has appeared in movies like 'Race 2', 'Kick', 'Roy', 'Brothers', 'Housefull 3', 'Dishoom', 'A Gentleman', 'Judwaa 2', 'Race 3', 'Drive', 'Mrs. Serial Killer', 'Bhoot Police', 'Bachchhan Paandey', 'Vikrant Rona', 'Ram Setu', and 'Cirkus'.

She was last seen in a special appearance in the song 'Deewane' in the 2023 comedy-drama 'Selfiee' directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Star Studios Dharma Productions, Magic Frames, Prithviraj Productions and Cape of Good Films. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.

Jacqueliene next has 'Fateh', and 'Welcome To The Jungle' in the pipeline.

