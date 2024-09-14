Jackie Shroff shares glimpses of CPR training on World First Aid Day

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff, who was last seen in the streaming movie ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’, is a responsible and a law abiding citizen. On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from a first aid training session, on the occasion of World First Aid Day.

World First Aid Day is a global annual event observed annually on the Second Saturday of every September.

The pictures show people from a village performing Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on dummies to get acquainted with the process and save a life when there’s an emergency.

He wrote in the caption, “Immediate first aid can make a real difference”.

Jackie Shroff’s career spans over four decades. He has starred in 250 films across 13 languages, and was one of the leading actors of Hindi cinema in the 1980s and the 1990s. He entered film with a stroke of luck as he used to work for a travel company when he was spotted at a bus stop by an employee of an advertising company. He was asked to model for a few products which led to him to meet the late actor Dev Anand.

He made his debut with Dev Anand's film ‘Swami Dada’ in an uncredited role. Initially, he was offered the second lead role but after 15 days, Anand changed his mind and gave the role to Mithun Chakraborty. He eventually played the role of one of the henchmen of Shakti Kapoor in the film. However, it was the Subhash Ghai directorial ‘Hero’ which put him on the map. Jackie then went on to star in several films of the 1980s like ‘Teri Meherbaniyan’, ‘Karma’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Tridev’, the critically acclaimed ‘Parinda’ and others.

Meanwhile, Jackie will be next seen in ‘Baby John’ which stars Varun Dhawan in the lead, and the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Singham Again’.

