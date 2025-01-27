Jackie Shroff celebrates 36 years of 'Ram Lakhan'

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff, who was recently seen in the streaming series ‘Chidiya Udd’, is celebrating 36 years of his iconic movie 'Ram Lakhan'.

The action musical film has gauged the audience's attention for being a Subhash Ghai directorial, as it blended compelling narrative, and stellar performances by iconic actors. While the cast stole the show with their on-screen presence, Jackie Shroff continues to be celebrated for being the film's charm as he essayed the role of a righteous police inspector, Ram.

The iconic song 'Tera Naam Liya' has become Jackie's signature, and it continues to leave the audiences grooving to the track even today.

Talking about the film, Jackie Shroff said, "It is incredible that 'Ram Lakhan' has clocked 36 years of its release, and it's nothing short of spectacular. It has been an incredible experience to work alongside Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Dimple Kapadia, and the rest of the star cast under Subhash Ghai's direction”.

He further mentioned, “The bond we created on the set is something that I will always cherish, and till date, the bond has stayed as strong as ever. The energy of shooting 'Ram Lakhan' was unmatched, and I am beyond elated that the film has connected with the audience”.

Jackie Shroff is known for his signature charm, and his ability to connect with the audience across the strata. He is a favourite of Gen Z owing to his message of eco-conservation and tree plantation.

Throughout the years, Jackie Shroff has ruled the hearts of the audiences, and he is set to do it all over again. The actor will be seen in the upcoming comedy flick 'Housefull 5', alongside Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, and others. Being one of the most anticipated films of the year, 'Housefull 5' is set to arrive in cinemas on June 6.

