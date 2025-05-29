Jackie Chan quips he’ll be ‘100-years-old’ making ‘Rush Hour 4’

Los Angeles, May 29 (IANS) Legendary action star Jackie Chan, who is reprising his role for “Karate Kid: Legends”, has finally opened up about the the long-gestating “Rush Hour 4”, for which he assured he’s still interested in reuniting with co-star Chris Tucker, more than 25 years after the original.

He told ScreenRant: “I don’t know. Ask the director, ask the studio, ask the writer. Hurry up! Otherwise, Chris Tucker and me (will be) 100 years old. We’ll be old men doing Rush Hour.”

In 2017, Chan said he and Tucker had finally agreed on a script for Rush Hour 4, reports deadline.com.

The pair previously starred together in director Brett Ratner’s Rush Hour in 1998, Rush Hour 2 in 2001 and Rush Hour 3 in 2007, which earned a combined $850 million worldwide.

Additionally, Chan said: “I want to do” a followup to Shanghai Noon and Shanghai Knights, which will be titled Shanghai Dawn.

“The script is still going on,” he said.

Back in 2016, Chan and Owen Wilson were developing another Shanghai Noon sequel for MGM with Jared Hess attached to direct, from a story by Miles Millar and Alfred Gough and a script by Theodore Riley and Aaron Buchsbaum.

“Rush Hour” focusses on two cops from different cultures, who cannot stand each other, team up to save the kidnapped 11-year-old daughter of a diplomat. With time running out, they must nab the criminals and save the girl.

Talking about ‘Karate Kid: Legends,’ Jackie Chan has returned to the Karate Kid franchise after a 15-year hiatus, reprising his iconic role as Mr. Han in the new installment.

Unlike previous chapters set in China, this sequel takes place in the vibrant streets of New York City, where Mr. Han’s path crosses once again with Daniel LaRusso, portrayed once more by Ralph Macchio.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.