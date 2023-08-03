IV antibiotics for Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee extended, to continue till Saturday

Kolkata, Aug 2 (IANS) Despite his showing symptoms of fast recovery, hospital authorities have decided to extend the time of intravenous (IV) antibiotics for former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee till Saturday, as per the medical bulletin issued on Wednesday.

"The medical board was convened today and decided to continue with the relevant conservative medical management and physiotherapy. The patient’s blood parameters have improved. The IV antibiotics he is currently on are to continue till Saturday. He is on Ryles tube feeding and swallow assessment is being done. His overall clinical status remains stable," the evening medical bulletin read.

The former Chief Minister was admitted to the hospital on July 29 afternoon with lower respiratory tract infection and Type-II respiratory failure. Since Tuesday evening, as he started showing signs of recovery, he started demanding his release from the hospital at the earliest.

On Wednesday, Left Front Chairman in West Bengal Biman Bose and CPI-M politburo member Dr Suryakanta Mishra met the former Chief Minister and also discussed his condition with the members of the medical board. It is learnt that the party colleagues of Bhattacharjee were able to convince him to remain admitted at the hospital for some more days till the time he absolutely recovered.

"His condition has improved much from what it was when he was admitted. I interacted with him. I and Biman Bose also talked to the doctors. We hope that he will be completely recovered soon. As regards to his release the hospital authorities will take the final decision," said Mishra, who is himself a qualified medical practitioner.

Bose said that despite recovery, Bhattacharjee is unable to speak for long. "However, his medical conditions is much better than what they were before," he said.

