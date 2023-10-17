It's a fight to save Constitution not house: Raghav Chadda on Delhi HC order

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said that it was not a fight to save a house or a shop, but a fight to save the Constitution of India.

Chadha's reaction came after the Delhi High Court set aside a trial court order cancelling allotment of his official residence.

"I thank the Hon’ble Delhi High Court for setting aside the order of the trial court, which was against me," the MP said.

He further added that this was for the first time a Rajya Sabha member had been targeted in this manner. "Till now, I have delivered two speeches in Parliament holding the BJP-led Central Government accountable. After my first speech, my official accommodation was cancelled. After my second speech, my membership as a parliamentarian was suspended."

Chadda further added that he was glad that in the end, truth and justice prevailed.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside an order by the Patiala House court that allowed the Rajya Sabha secretariat to evict Chadda from his official residence in the national Capital.

