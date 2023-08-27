It's a bit disappointing, Yuzi is always very handy, says AB De Villiers on Chahal exclusion

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) After Sehwag and other players showed their disappointment on Yuzvendra Chahal’s exclusion from the Asia Cup 2023 squad, now former South Africa wicket-keeper batter AB de Villiers has expressed his discomfort and stated he is disheartened and finds him a highly skilled spinner.

Talking on his YouTube channel De Villiers stated, “Chahal has been dropped, selectors making their intentions clear who they will be picking. It's a bit of a disappointing drop for me.”

“Yuzi is always very handy and it's great to have the leg-spinning option in your team. We know how skilful he is," he added.

Chahal’s exclusion from the squad left many former players in awe given his recent performance and the stats that he holds.

However, the press conference held by the chief selector Ajit Agarkar and skipper Rohit Sharma soon after the squad was declared gave the explanation and quoted the team balance as the main reason for his exclusion.

The team led by Rohit Sharma and Vice-Captain Hardik Pandya became the point of argument as many star players were left out. Not only Chahal’s exclusion but Sanju Samson is also left out from the squad and will travel as a reserve player.

K.L Rahul who is not fully fit still got selected in the squad whereas Shreyas Iyer who is fully fit might be seen batting at the No.4 position. Left-hand batter Tilak Verma who performed really well on the West Indies tour also got a place in the squad.

Asia Cup is going to start on August 30 where Pakistan and Nepal will face each other in the first match from Group A.

The much-anticipated encounter between archrivals India and Pakistan is scheduled for September 2.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.