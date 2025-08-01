‘It’s been an honour to share your journey’: Salah bids farewell to Luis Diaz following Munich switch

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah took to social media to send a farewell message for departing teammate Luis Diaz after the Columbian signed for Bavarian giants Bayern Munich.

The Colombian international has signed a four-year deal with the German club to bring his three-and-a-half-year stay at Anfield to an end.

“Your energy, drive, and passion on the pitch have left a mark that won’t be forgotten. We were truly lucky to have you at Liverpool, and it’s been an honour to share part of your journey and success story. As a teammate, you were more than reliable — you were inspiring. As a friend, even more so.

“We all saw the strength it took to keep going through the tough times off the pitch. What you went through would’ve broken most, but you came back strong and gave everything for the club. That kind of resilience sets an example for others and earns nothing but respect. Wishing you all the best for what’s next, Lucho,” read the post by Salah.

The Colombian forward joined the Reds from FC Porto in January 2022 and quickly became a key figure under then-manager Jurgen Klopp.

Diaz made an immediate impact at Anfield, dazzling fans with his pace and flair. In his debut half-season, he registered six goals and four assists in 26 appearances, helping Liverpool secure both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, each won on penalties against Chelsea. He also featured in the Champions League final and narrowly missed out on the Premier League title that season.

A serious knee injury in 2022-23 briefly stalled his momentum, but Diaz bounced back, gradually rediscovering his top form. Over the next two campaigns, he played 101 matches, scoring 30 goals and providing 10 assists.

The 2024-25 season saw him adapt to a new role as central striker under new head coach Arne Slot. Diaz thrived in the position, scoring 17 goals in all competitions—including 13 in the Premier League—as Liverpool secured the league title with four games to spare.

In total, Diaz departs Liverpool with four major trophies, a Premier League title, and a reputation as one of the side’s most dynamic attackers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.