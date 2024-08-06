Issue public apology using your own funds, SC tells IMA chief

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday told Indian Medical Association (IMA) President Dr R.V. Asokan to issue a public apology in prominent newspapers using his own funds for his contemptuous statement.

In an interview with a media outlet, Dr Asokan had termed the oral observations made by the apex court during Patanjali misleading advertisements case against allopathy practitioners as "unfortunate" and a "very vague and general statement which has demoralised the doctors".

Asking the IMA chief to publish a public apology from his own pocket, not from IMA’s funds, a bench presided over by Justice Hima Kohli adjourned the proceedings to allow him to take steps to purge himself of the contempt of court proceedings.

In an earlier hearing, the top court took note of the apology issued by Asokan in the IMA's monthly magazine and its official website.

Patanjali had moved an application seeking contempt against the IMA President for giving a “very disturbing interview”. Senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi, representing Patanjali, had apprised the apex court, “He (IMA president) says why the court has turned fingers at us and the court is making unfortunate statements ... .This is direct interference with the court’s proceedings.”

Initially, the IMA had sought action against Patanjali for violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 -- which prohibits the advertisement of certain products for the treatment of specified diseases and disorders, including diabetes, heart diseases, high or low blood pressure and obesity.

The ayurvedic company had earlier assured the Supreme Court that it would not make any casual statements claiming the medicinal efficacy of its products or advertise or brand them in violation of law and would not release any statement against any system of medicine to the media in any form.

After the top court’s rap, Patanjali withdrew the sale and advertisements of products whose manufacturing licences were suspended by the Uttarakhand State Licencing Authority in April this year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.