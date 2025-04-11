ISL Final: I really want to win this trophy again, says Bengaluru FC head coach Zaragoza

Kolkata, April 11 (IANS) Ahead of the summit clash of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Saturday, Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza expressed his desire to lift the trophy again adding that his team is fully geared up for the title encounter.

The Blues booked their spot in the summit clash after edging past FC Goa 3-2 on aggregate, with a stoppage-time winner from skipper Sunil Chhetri in the second leg at the Fatorda proving the point of difference.

A late goal from Lalengmawia ‘Apuia’ Ralte at the Salt Lake helped Bagan clinch a 3-2 win on aggregate against Jamshedpur in their semifinal after the first leg ended 2-1 in favour of the Red Miners.

“We are ready for the final. The boys are motivated and are in the mood. You don’t need too much motivation when you’re in a final. I really want to win this trophy again,” said Blues’ head coach Zaragoza while addressing the media ahead of the fixture.

Zaragoza was the assistant coach when Bengaluru FC won the ISL title under Carles Cuadrat in 2019.

Bengaluru and Bagan share a fiercely competitive history. The sides locked horns in the 2022-23 ISL final when Mohun Bagan triumphed on penalties after a 2-2 draw. Zaragoza’s men will look to flip the script this time in what promises to be another enthralling encounter.

Bengaluru’s path to the final has been built on grit and big-match temperament. The Blues overcame Mumbai City FC 5-0 in the playoff round before delivering a commanding 2-0 win in the first leg of the semifinal against Goa. Despite a 2-1 loss in the second leg, Chhetri’s late strike ensured safe passage to their fourth ISL final.

In the league stages against the Mariners, the Blues triumphed 3-0 at the Kanteerava, while Bagan emerged 1-0 winners at the Salt Lake.

Up front for Bengaluru FC, Spaniard Edgar Mendez (9 goals, 4 assists), Sunil Chhetri (14 goals, 2 assists), and Ryan Williams (7 goals, 4 assists) have led the charge. Mendez has been especially influential in the knockouts, while Chhetri’s leadership and knack for turning up and stealing the limelight during clutch moments continue to be invaluable. Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who started the second leg, offers another dynamic option for Zaragoza.

In the middle of the park, Alberto Noguera (5 goals, 4 assists) has dictated the tempo and created chances, with Suresh Wangjam and Pedro Capo offering defensive solidity and tireless work rate.

The Blues’ defence, built around a core of Indian talent, has stood strong under sustained pressure. Rahul Bheke and Chinglensana Singh have provided composure and leadership at the back, while Naorem Roshan Singh and Namgyal Bhutia continue to offer attacking width. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu remains a rock in goal, making crucial saves at vital junctures.

Mohun Bagan, who topped the League Shield standing, bring plenty of firepower. Jamie Maclaren has starred up front with 11 goals, while Jason Cummings (6 goals, 6 assists) too has been central to their attacking output this season. Defender Subhasish Bose has netted six times, and the Mariners’ midfield features the likes of Apuia and Anirudh Thapa.

“Our fans have travelled for every single match with us to Guwahati and Jamshedpur as well. They have got behind us and pushed us till here, and they deserve good football tomorrow. Of course, the more goals we score, the better,” Zaragoza added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.