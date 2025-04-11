'Costao': Nawazuddin Siddiqui to headline ZEE5's next

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) One of the leading OTT platforms, ZEE5 has announced its next "Costao", starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the lead.

Made under the direction of Sejal Shah, "Costao" is a high-octane crime drama inspired by the life of Maverick custom officer, who took on Goa’s biggest smuggler.

A Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation in association with Bombay Fables Motion Pictures, the movie tells a gripping story of integrity, courage, and personal sacrifice. Inspired by the life experiences of Mr. Costao Fernandes, a principled customs officer from Goa, the film follows his daring solo mission in the 1990s that successfully disrupted the largest gold smuggling attempt into India. Yet, true heroism often carries a heavy price. With razor-sharp action, layered storytelling, and a protagonist who walks the fine line between hero and outlaw, "Costao" is a high-stakes thriller that asks: What does it really cost to stand your ground?

Making the exciting announcement, ZEE5 wrote on social media, "A hero with no cape - just a white uniform, unshakable courage, and the will to stand for what is right. This is #Costao‘s extraordinary story. Coming Soon on #ZEE5."

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, in collaboration with Kamlesh Bhanushali, Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah, Shyam Sunder, and Faizuddin Siddiqui, "Costao" will also have Priya Bapat in a crucial role, along with others.

In addition to this, Nawazuddin is also working on the release of his next “Raat Akeli Hai 2.” The drama is a sequel to the 2020 thriller, "Raat Akeli Hai". Directed by Honey Trehan, the project marks Nawazuddin's second association with the filmmaker. Chitrangda Singh has also joined the cast of this much-awaited sequel.

Over and above this, Nawazuddin's lineup also includes the Indian adaptation of the popular American medical drama “House” on JioHotstar.

