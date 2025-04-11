Chhattisgarh Waqf Board chairman backs new law; says it will empower Muslim community

Raipur, April 11 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Waqf Board Chairman, Dr Salim Raj, has welcomed the Waqf (Amendment) Act, calling it a progressive step that will benefit the Muslim community a great deal. He said the new law would ensure better management of Waqf properties and promote education and development within the community.

Speaking to IANS, Dr Raj stated, “This is a historic move by the BJP-led central government. Under the amended law, land belonging to mosques, dargahs, and graveyards will not be acquired by the government. Waqf properties will be redeveloped for the community’s good.”

He said that the amendment aims to introduce transparency and accountability in the management of Waqf properties, which he claims are currently plagued by misuse and illegal occupation.

“In Chhattisgarh, nearly 85 per cent of Waqf land is under illegal possession or is being arbitrarily controlled by Maulanas and Mutawallis (caretakers). This law will put an end to such unregulated control and bring these assets under legal scrutiny,” he told IANS.

Dr Raj argued that Waqf properties, worth crores of rupees, are underutilised, yielding no return for the community.

“If these assets are managed properly, the revenue generated can be invested in education for Muslim children and the overall uplift of the community,” he said.

He also announced that a new team would soon survey Waqf properties across the state. “The team will assess the current condition of properties, ensure proper usage, fix market-aligned rent values, and initiate recovery of encroached lands. The goal is to use every piece of Waqf land for the benefit of the people,” he said.

Dr. Raj also took a strong stance against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s opposition to the implementation of the new law in her state.

“Is Mamata Banerjee above the Constitution? If the law has been passed by Parliament, she is bound to implement it. Refusing to do so amounts to a violation of constitutional responsibility. Her position reflects vote-bank politics and nothing else,” he remarked.

He further stated that such resistance only hinders the socio-economic progress of the Muslim community and politicises a reform meant for its betterment.

