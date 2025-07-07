Ishwak Singh's 'Mitti' shares a heartfelt tale of reconnecting with your roots

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Amazon MX Player is coming up with a new gripping series, "Mitti". Before the release of the drama on the streaming service, the makers unveiled the captivating trailer of the show on Monday.

Revolving around the unbreakable bond between man and his roots, the show shares the tale of Raghav (Played by Ishwak Singh), a successful advertising executive from the city, who returns to his village to bid farewell to his beloved grandfather.

During his stay, Raghav ends up rediscovering the purpose of his life, along with reconnecting with the people, and the land he once called home.

Touted to be a slice-of-life drama, "Mitti" will star Ishwak Singh, Shruti Sharma, Diksha Juneja, Yogendra Tiku, and Alka Amin in crucial roles, along with others.

Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, said, “Mitti is a tribute to the strength, resilience, and warmth of India’s heartland. It’s not just a story of returning to one’s roots, but of transforming the village as part of one’s personal journey. Inspired by real-life stories of urban professionals who’ve gone back to their hometowns and sparked meaningful change, Mitti captures that rare blend of emotion, ambition, and impact. At Amazon MX Player, we’re proud to present a series that celebrates the spirit of modern India, where farming becomes a path to innovation and new-age entrepreneurship.”

Shedding light on the show, Ishwak said, "Mitti moved me the moment I read it. It’s rare to find stories that feel this personal and universal at the same time. Raghav’s journey reminded me of the values we often leave behind in pursuit of success, and how reconnecting with our roots can be the most powerful kind of healing. I believe Mitti will strike a chord with anyone who has ever longed for home. "

"Mitti" is slated to premiere on Amazon MX Player on 10 July.

