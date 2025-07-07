Cong's Allavaru slams NDA over law and order; calls Bihar 'crime capital' of India

Patna, July 7 (IANS) Bihar Congress incharge Krishna Allavaru launched a sharp attack on the NDA government in Bihar on Monday, alleging a collapse of law and order under its rule.

He held Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah accountable for the situation in the state.

Speaking to media persons at Patna airport, Allavaru said: “There is a rule of goons in Bihar and it has become the 'crime capital' of India under the BJP. Common people are dying every day, and big businessmen are being killed in front of their homes.”

Questioning the purpose of governance if citizens are not safe, he added: “Why is the government running if no one’s life is secure? In Patna, big people and small people are being killed everywhere.

"PM Modi and Amit Shah should answer because they are running the Bihar government from the back door using Nitish Kumar as a front.”

On Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming visit to Bihar, the Congress leader said the PM is welcome but must answer to the people of Bihar.

“What has he given to Bihar in 11 years of the double-engine government? He has made many big statements, but no work has been done."

"Murders happen in broad daylight, unemployment is rising, inflation is increasing, education is stagnant, hospitals are neglected, and there is no medicine,” he added.

He further said, “These are the issues of the people. He is the Prime Minister and should answer, and the people of Bihar should demand accountability.”

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list being conducted in Bihar, Allavaru alleged that the Election Commission is working in favour of the BJP.

“The same thing that happened in Maharashtra, Haryana, and other places is happening in Bihar now. The BJP benefited there, and the election was stolen,” he claimed.

He further professed: “In Bihar, the Election Commission is sitting in the lap of the BJP. So why would the BJP have any problem with this process when it benefits them?”

Allavaru’s remarks come amid rising political tensions in Bihar following the murder of prominent businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna, which has intensified Opposition attacks on the NDA government over law and order ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Congress, along with other Grand Alliance partners, is raising concerns over governance, voter list revisions, and the safety of citizens under CM Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.