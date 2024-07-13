Ishaan Manhas talks about importance of grooming: 'It sets the tone for any interaction'

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actor Ishaan Singh Manhas has opened up about the importance of grooming oneself, stating it is absolutely essential regardless of the industry one is a part of.

Ishaan, who was last seen in ‘Raisinghani vs Raisinghani’, shared that people notice your appearance first before engaging in conversation.

“Grooming is essential in both professional and personal settings. It reflects self-respect and shows that you care about how you present yourself to the world. In the professional world, it can influence people's perceptions and open doors to opportunities. Personally, it boosts self-confidence and makes you feel good about yourself,” he said.

Ishaan believes that outer appearance is often the initial impression people notice, highlighting the importance of looking presentable.

“It's not just about being fashionable but also about being neat and well-put-together. This creates a positive first impression and can set the tone for any interaction,” he shared.

The actor acknowledged that a good appearance can spark interest in getting to know someone.

“It's true that first impressions are often based on appearance, and we tend to judge people quickly. Good-looking individuals may attract more attention initially, but it's important to remember that true value lies beyond the surface. While outer beauty can catch the eye, inner qualities like kindness, intelligence, and integrity are what truly sustain relationships and leave a lasting impact,” he further said.

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of matching energies when forming relationships.

“It's very important for me that my vibe matches with the person I'm meeting. When there's a mutual understanding and shared energy, interactions become more meaningful and enjoyable. It creates a sense of comfort and ease, making it easier to connect on a deeper level,” he added.

‘Raisinghani vs Raisinghani’ streams on Sony LIV.

Meanwhile, Ishaan is known for his roles in TV shows such as 'Swaraj’, ‘Titli’, ‘Mere Angne Mein’, and ‘Laal Ishq’, among others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.