Ishaan Khatter wishes his ‘supernova big bro’ Shahid: Still stealing your clothes

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) As Shahid Kapoor turned 44 on Tuesday, his younger brother Ishaan Khatter penned a note for his “supernova big bro” and stated that nothing much has changed as he still steals his clothes.

Ishaan took to his Instagram, where he shared a few throwback pictures from their childhood days to now.

“Not much has changed! Still stealing your clothes. Happy birthday to the supernova big bro,” Ishaan, who is Shahid’s maternal half-brother, wrote as the caption.

Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput shared an emotional and loving birthday message for her husband. She called Shahid the 'love of her life' and 'light of her world.'

Sharing their photo, she wrote, “Love of my life, light of my world. Happy Birthday to my forever In the middle of everything and at the end of it all, you’re the one The magic is in you.”

The couple tied the knot in July 2015 and are proud parents to two children, Misha and Zain.

The 'Kabir Singh' actor began his career as a background dancer in Bollywood hits like "Dil To Pagal Hai" and "Taal".

His big break came with "Ishq Vishk". Shahid is known for his performances in movies like "Jab We Met," "Kaminey," "Haider," "Udta Punjab," and "Kabir Singh."

He will next be seen in "Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues," directed by Sachin B. Ravi. Besides this, Shahid has Vishal Bhardwaj’s "Arjun Ustara" with Triptii Dimri in the lineup.

Last month, Shahid shared with IANS an update about his upcoming film “Arjun Ustara”, which is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. He said that the film, at heart, is a love story, but it's full of action and gangsters.

He said: “It's got a stellar cast. It's got me, it's got Tripti, it's got Nana sir, it's got Randeep Hooda, it's got Vikrant Massey, who's in a special appearance.And I have thoroughly enjoyed the work of all these people. And I'm very excited to collaborate and work with all of them.”

Without divulging much about the actor shared: “It's a gangster film based in the 90s. At heart, it's a love story, but it's full of action and gangsters. So hopefully that'll be appealing to a wide section of the audience because we want a wide section of the audience to see the film.”

