Ishaan Khatter goes shirtless during the LFW ramp walk

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Actor Ishaan Khatter walked the ramp during the Lakmé Fashion Week 2025, showcasing Saaksha & Kinni’s Myrah collection.

Ishaan looked dapper in a printed shirt, with matching trousers, and a full-length jacket. However, the 'Dhadak' actor caught everyone by surprise as he removed his shirt and stood half-naked, showing off his chiseled body and six-pack abs. Later on, Ishaan even threw away his shirt and started grooving to the beats.

Sharing what it was like walking the ramp, Ishaan said, "I try to have fun with it and it was a fun concept. I think it was a really good show and I was really happy to be the only guy amongst these beautiful women who were killing it on stage."

On another note, Ishaan revealed that the thought of working with half-brother Shahid Kapoor excites him beyond measure.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Ishaan was asked if he had a genre in mind to work with Shahid. To this, he replied, “See, the beautiful thing about this industry and this business is that you never know what's going to come next and it is unpredictable. So I think we're both people who rely very strongly on instinct."

He added, “I think we're both brothers who I highly respect, I mean, he's my elder brother, but I think there's a mutual respect and we give each other the space and independence in our own careers."

Calling working with Shahid a 'special moment', he shared, “If we get to work together, I think it would be a very special moment and we would like to make it equally or more special for the audience as well."

Work-wise, Ishaan will next be seen in 'The Royals'. He will essay the role of Aviraaj Singh, a charismatic heir to the royal throne of Morpur in his next.

