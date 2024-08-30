Ishaan Khatter is ecstatic as he gets featured first time on billboard in LA

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actor Ishaan Khatter is over-the-moon as he got featured in a billboard for the first time in Sunset Boulevard, in Los Angeles.

Ishaan took to Instagram, where he shared a video, which seems to be by his co-star Eve Hewson. The billboard had the poster of his upcoming series “The Perfect Couple” featuring him and his co-stars.

He wrote: “My first billboard in Sunset Blvd Ft only the most appropriate commentary by @evehewson. Sept 5th. The Perfect Couple. Netflix. Let’s go.”

The actor later shared a glimpse of his passport and a ticket and wrote: “May the excitement begin.”

He did not mention the details about where he is traveling to.

Talking about “The Perfect Couple”, it is a mystery drama starring Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Hewson and Ishaan. It is an adaptation of the 2018 novel of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand.

The show tells the story of Hewson’s character Amelia, who is about to marry into the wealthy Nantucket Winbury family, to the disapproval of their matriarch novelist played by Kidman. But when a body is found on the beach and secrets are revealed, everyone becomes a suspect.

Apart from “The Perfect Couple”, Ishaan will be seen in “The Royals” alongside names such as Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea and Milind Soman.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the series also stars Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra and Luke Kenny. Details about the series are still under wraps.

The actor, who is the son of actors Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem, made his first screen appearance as a child in the 2005 film “Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!” He was then seen in Majid Majidi's drama “Beyond the Clouds” in 2017. The actor had his first commercial success with romantic drama “Dhadak” in 2018 after which he starred in a slew of films.

