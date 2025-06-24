Ishaan Khatter bids farewell to Europe after memorable trip with brother Shahid Kapoor

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter has wrapped up a picturesque European getaway with his brother Shahid Kapoor.

He took to Instagram to share glimpses from the fun-filled trip as he bid farewell to the scenic landscapes of Slovenia, Croatia, and Austria. Posting photos and videos from their travel adventures, Ishaan described the journey as a memorable one. The 'Dhadak' actor captioned the post, “So long, Slovenia-Croatia-Austria until next time, you’ll be the best time..”

In the first image, Khatter is seen smiling at the camera with a stunning mountain view in the background. In the next, he is seen posing with his brother Shahid. Ishaan also shared a video of himself feeding grass to a horse, followed by a clip where he flaunts his ripped back muscles while working out. He also posted a video from a bike ride during the trip.

Ishaan had been sharing glimpses from the trip on social media. He had earlier dropped pictures with Shahid from their bike journey and captioned it, “First time the big bro and I have done a trip together.. just the two of us!! He couldn't have chosen a better travel companion (the bike).”

Shahid and Ishaan have always shared a strong bond, often speaking warmly about one another. They consistently support and encourage each other, frequently praising each other's work. Ishaan also enjoys a close and friendly relationship with Shahid’s wife, Mira Rajput. The two are half-brothers. Shahid is the son of Neelima Azeem and Pankaj Kapur, who got married in 1979 but eventually parted ways. Later, in 1988, Pankaj married Supriya Pathak, while Neelima married Rajesh Khattar in 1990 and welcomed Ishaan in 1995.

The 'Jab We Met' actor began his career as a background dancer before gaining recognition with his breakthrough film, “Ishq Vishk.” By the time his younger brother Ishaan Khatter stepped into the film industry, Shahid had already carved a niche for himself.

Shahid is now gearing up for his next project, “Arjun Ustara,” an action thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Meanwhile, Ishaan achieved a major milestone with the premiere of his film “Homebound” at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

