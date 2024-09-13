Isha Koppikar shares her culinary journey through Lucknow's chaat

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actress Isha Koppikar on Friday delighted her fans by sharing a tantalising glimpse into her culinary adventure in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Known for its rich gastronomic heritage, Lucknow offered Isha a vibrant array of chaat varieties, each bursting with unique flavors and textures.

Taking to Instagram, Isha, who has 1.1 million followers, shared a Reel video, in which we can see her wearing an ethnic blue coloured outfit. She is sitting in her car, and enjoying different types of Lucknow's local cuisines.

The video begins with Isha trying Lucknow's famous basket chaat. She says, "We are having basket chaat and I am in Lucknow." Isha further shows a plate of papdi chat.

She then eats a plate of aloo tikki. The actress said: "This is aloo tikki.. ye mind blowing hai... deep fried."

The clip further shows Isha having dahi ke kabab. "Yeh hai yaha ke dahi ke kabab.. ye hui na baat. Ab Lucknowi nawabi khane ka maza aya hai," she shared.

The video ends with Isha having a yummy plate of dessert-- kulfi faluda.

"Yaha ki kulfi, pet bhar gaya lekin kitna bhi kha lo, lekin ek kulfi faluda ke liye jagah hai..," she concluded.

The video is captioned is Hindi: "Lucknow me chaat nahi khaya to kya khaya... lekin yaatri kripya dhyaan de, bus kitni bhi bhari ho conductor ke liye jagah to rehti hi hai".

On the personal front, Isha was married to restaurateur Timmy Narang. The duo had tied the knot in 2009, but had officially divorced in November, 2023. They have a daughter named Rianna.

On the work front, Isha made her film debut in 1998 as a lead actress with the Telugu comedy drama 'Chandralekha'. Directed by Krishna Vamsi, it starred Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Ramya Krishna.

She made her Tamil debut in 1998 with the romantic film 'Kaadhal Kavithai' directed by Agathiyan and produced by Sunanda Murali Manohar. The film starred Prashanth, and Kasthuri, while Manivannan and Srividya were seen as pivotal characters.

Isha has featured in South Indian movies like-- 'En Swasa Kaatre', 'Nenjinile', 'Surya Vamsha', 'O Nanna Nalle', 'Prematho Raa', 'Hoo Anthiya Uhoo Anthiya', 'Narasimha', 'Keshava', 'Looty', 'Kavacha'.

She made her Hindi film debut with 2000 crime thriller film 'Fiza' written and directed by Khalid Mohammed. It starred Karisma Kapoor as the lead, along with Hrithik Roshan as her terrorist brother and Jaya Bachchan as their mother.

The 47-year-old actress has been a part of Hindi movies like 'Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat', 'Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya', 'Pinjar', 'Dil Ka Rishta', 'Qayamat: City Under Threat', 'LOC Kargil', 'Krishna Cottage', 'Inteqam: The Perfect Game', 'Kyaa Kool Hai Hum', '36 China Town', 'Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love', 'Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi', 'Hello Darling', and 'Love You Loktantra'.

She was last seen in the Tamil science fiction comedy 'Ayalaan' directed by R Ravikumar and produced by KJR Studios. The film starred Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, alongside Sharad Kelkar, Karunakaran, Yogi Babu, Bhanupriya and Bala Saravanan.

