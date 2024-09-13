Diljit Dosanjh lends his vocal for ‘Jigra’ song featuring ‘Kudi’ Alia Bhatt

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Punjabi sensation and actor Diljit Dosanjh will be lending his vocal prowess for a song in the upcoming film “Jigra”, which seems to be christened “Kudi” featuring actress Alia Bhatt.

Alia on Friday shared a photograph featuring Diljit and her. In the picture, Diljit and Alia are seen sitting on a chair with their backs towards the camera. The chair Diljit is seated on has “Sings about Kudi” and Alia’s chair has “The said Kudi” written on it.

For the caption: “chairs say it all @diljitdosanjh.”

Talking about “Jigra”, the teaser of the film was unveiled on September 8, which gave a deep dive into the life of siblings who have been through a troubled childhood. The brother-sister duo is played by Vedang Raina and Alia.

Directed by Vasan Bala,“Jigra” is touted to be a drama based on a sister's love for her brother and how she would go to any lengths to protect him. The film is directed by.

Produced by Dharma Productions, ‘Jigra’ is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 11.

Talking about Diljit, the actor-singer was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s film “Amar Singh Chamkila”, based on the infamous singer. On September 6, it was announced that he has joined Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan for “Border 2”.

A motion poster shared by the makers started with a verse of “Sandese Aate Hai” from the 1997 blockbuster “Border”. It then had “The bravest come together for the biggest war” written after Diljit's name was unveiled.

“The battlefield grows mightier with Diljit Dosanjh stepping in alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan on the frontline of Bhushan Kumar & JP Dutta’s Border 2 for the Anurag Singh directorial! #Border2 hits the theatres on January 23, 2026,” mentioned the makers.

Sunny Deol took to his Instagram and welcomed Diljit on board.

Sharing the motion poster, he wrote: “Welcoming fauji @diljitdosanjh” to the battalion of Border 2”.

While ‘Border’ was based on the events of Battle of Longewala, ‘Border 2’ seems based on the 1999 Kargil War. In early 1999, Pakistani troops infiltrated across the Line of Control (LoC) and occupied Indian territory mostly in the Kargil district.

“Border 2” is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series & JP Dutta's J.P. Films. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and is set to land in theatres on January 23, 2026.

