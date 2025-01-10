Isak to be rested for Newcastle’s FA Cup tie vs Bromley

Newcastle, Jan 10 (IANS) Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak is in the form of his life and scored 14 goals in his last 15 competitive matches for the Magpies. The Swedish striker was subbed off during the 2-0 win over Arsenal in the semifinal of the Carabao Cup.

Head coach Eddie Howe has confirmed Isak will be rested for the FA Cup fixture against League Two side Bromley.

"He's seeing his physio at the moment and we've given him a couple of days rest but we think he's in a good place and he'll report back tomorrow. We would have probably involved him in some way (against Bromley) but with what's happened he'll probably be given this game to rest and get himself right for our future schedule,” said Howe in a press conference.

Isak won the December Player of the month honour, for the first time in his career, after an incredible month for Newcastle United, scoring eight goals and assisting a further two in six Premier League appearances.

The striker was the Premier League's top scorer in December, finding the net in all six of his appearances as Newcastle won four matches, drew one and lost only once to join the race for a top-four finish.

Isak's goals included a hat-trick against Ipswich Town, while he also scored against Liverpool, Brentford, Leicester City, Aston Villa and Manchester United. He is the first Newcastle player to claim the prize since October 2022, when Miguel Almiron won it.

The Magpies have won the FA Cup six-times in their history, with their last major trophy being the 1955 FA Cup when they defeated Manchester City. Howe went on to claim the ‘Magic of the cup is still there.’

"It's still the FA Cup. I don't think it's changed at all. The FA Cup was the competition when I was growing up and was one of the things that attracted me to football.

"The knockout competition and the drama that it gave was one of the things that hooked me very early in my life. There's still a magic to it and we're on the other side going into this game where Bromley will have all the hope and the magic of the cup," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.