'Irrational to omit key parts from NCERT books': Teachers' body

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) The Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF) on Friday criticised the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for making changes in textbooks of Class 11 and 12 that include omission of some chapters on Mughals and colonialism.

The DTF refused to agree with NCERT's submission that omitting chapters on colonialism and Mughals would not make much of an impact on students' learning process.

The teachers' body also did not back NCERT's view that the latest change in syllabus would take "a certain extra pressure" off the students.

The NCERT has also cited the impact of Covid on students across the country behind the changes in syllabus -- a submission the DTF did not accept.

DTF president Nandita Narain said most of the subjects in Class 11 and 12 are optional for CBSE students.

"If any student picks History in Class 11, he or she needs to develop a deeper understanding of the historical episodes in the next class as well," she said, adding the NCERT's claims of rationalisation and rationalisation of the curriculum have no merit.

DTF secretary Abha Dev Habib said the Constitution talks about development of the scientific perspective of the citizens, and "the NCERT's latest move goes against this very idea".

"... also, from this point of view, India's pluralistic and inclusive nature for diversity cannot be saved. This approach would also eliminate any possibility of India emerging as the centre of science and technology. If 'WhatsApp University' is given a free hand to have its say in schools, colleges and universities in the same way, it will seriously affect Indian democracy," she said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.