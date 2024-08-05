Iraq PM says regional de-escalation depends on halting aggression in Gaza

Baghdad, Aug 5 (IANS) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said that de-escalation in the Middle East depends solely on halting the aggression in Gaza and preventing its expansion into Lebanon.

The Prime Minister made the remarks during a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday, according to a statement issued by al-Sudani's media office.

The two sides discussed the latest regional and international developments and efforts to prevent further escalation of tensions in the region, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the statement.

Al-Sudani stressed the need to deter Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government from attacking regional countries and to put an end to their repeated violations of international law and sovereignty, the statement read.

On his part, Blinken expressed the United States' desire for Iraq to play a role in maintaining regional stability and preventing escalation by all parties, it added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.