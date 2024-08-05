Iran, Slovenia discuss Hamas chief's assassination

Tehran, Aug 5 (IANS) Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon exchanged views on the assassination of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh over a phone call.

During their phone conversation, Bagheri Kani said that Iran would undoubtedly use its "legitimate and inherent" right to defend its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity to create deterrence against Israel's "acts of aggression" and ensure security and stability in the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

Bagheri Kani highlighted the importance of Iran's role in maintaining peace, stability and calm in the West Asia region and the necessity to stop the "genocide" by Israel in Gaza and condemned its "unlawful" actions, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

On her part, Fajon said that her country condemned any violation of international law.

She expressed hope that all parties would exercise self-restraint and take steps "wisely and tactfully" towards ensuring stability in the region.

Haniyeh, who was in the Iranian capital Tehran to attend the inauguration of Iran's new President, was killed together with his bodyguard in an airstrike before Wednesday dawn when their residence in Tehran was hit, according to Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, which said Israel had carried out the "terrorist attack" and vowed "a harsh and painful response."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.