Iqbal Khan on 'Commander Karan Saxena': 'Never played anything this dark in the last 23-24 years

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actor Iqbal Khan, who will be soon seen in the upcoming action series 'Commander Karan Saxena', delved into his character, sharing how he has never played such a dark role in his 23-24 years of career.

In his latest role as Nasir Khan, Iqbal has once again pushed his boundaries.

Iqbal, who rose to fame with his role as Angad in the serial 'Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai', said: "A lot of things about my character Nasir really got me hooked. He is the primary plot. I have never played anything this dark in the last 23-24 years of my career. Because this is a pulp fiction kind of story and because I have done a lot of TV, I wanted to give myself a challenge."

"I would play this kind of dark character and make sure I play it real and try not to make it filmy at all. That is what I wanted to prove to myself with this character. When you read the script, he is larger than life, big, and dangerous. I have tried to keep my character very simple. He is very simple and easy on the eyes. It’s the stuff that he is doing that makes you wonder," shared Iqbal.

He added: "I also want to thank my director, Jatin. Before I had thought of this, he had already conceived it like that and did not want it to be very typical. That was a very interesting input from my director, and I was really happy that he also wanted that.”

'Commander Karan Saxena' centres around a RAW agent unravelling a high-stakes mystery amid political intrigue and betrayal.

The show stars Gurmeet Choudhary in the titular role and also features Hruta Durgule.

Under the banner of Keylight Productions, it is produced by Rajeshwar Nair and Krishnan Iyer.

The show will be streaming from July 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

