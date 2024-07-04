Iqbal Khan calls Hruta Durgule 'innocent', describes Gurmeet as 'nice-hearted guy'

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Actor Iqbal Khan, who will be soon seen in the upcoming action series 'Commander Karan Saxena' has shared his experience working with Gurmeet Choudhary, and Hruta Durgule.

Iqbal, who essays the role of Nasir said: "I think both of my co-stars Gurmeet and Hruta, are lovely. A cat-and-mouse game is going on between my character and Gurmeet's character from the first episode itself."

"In terms of interaction, I've had very little interaction with Hruta, but I've just got to know her a little bit. I think she's innocent, and she's retained it. Not that she's a newbie -- she's been there -- but there is a certain kind of innocence that she has retained, and I like that about people who have been in the industry. This place tries to take away the simplicity from you, and she has retained that, shared Iqbal, who is known for his show 'Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai'.

He added: "And Gurmeet, I've met with him after a very long time. I think he's a very loving guy. He's somebody who makes you feel very comfortable, genuinely like a nice-hearted guy.”

'Commander Karan Saxena' is centred around a RAW agent unravelling a high-stakes mystery amidst political intrigue and betrayal. The show stars Gurmeet in the titular role.

Under the banner of Keylight Productions, it is produced by Rajeshwar Nair and Krishnan Iyer.

The show will be streaming from July 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

The 43-year-old actor Iqbal is known for his work in TV shows like 'Kahiin To Hoga', 'Kkavyanjali', 'Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin', 'Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli', 'Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do', 'Nima Denzongpa', and 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho', among others.

He has also been part of movies like 'Fun2shh... Dudes in the 10th Century', 'Indoo Ki Jawani', and 'Jalsa'.

