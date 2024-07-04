Jagan slams Naidu over attacks on YSRCP supporters

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), July 4 (IANS) YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday slammed Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu over alleged attacks targeting individuals who did not vote for Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the recent elections.

The former Chief Minister alleged that the properties of those who did not vote for the TDP were being attacked.

He warned CM Naidu of a potential backlash from the public if he does not change his approach.

Jagan Mohan Reddy was talking to media persons outside Nellore Central Jail after meeting YSRCP leader Pinneli Rama Krishna Reddy.

The YSRCP chief said that Pinneli Rama Krishna Reddy was arrested on false charges.

He accused the TDP of destroying statues of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, damaging properties belonging to YSRCP supporters, and attacking people, emphasising that such actions have no place in a democracy.

Pinneli Rama Krishna Reddy was arrested on June 26 in cases related to the breaking of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at a polling station in the Macherla Assembly constituency on polling day on May 13 and for allegedly inciting violence.

The former MLA from Macherla constituency in Palnadu District was arrested after Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition.

After the video of the EVM smashing incident surfaced on May 21, on the direction of the Election Commission of India, Pinneli Rama Krishna Reddy was booked by police under Sections 143, 147, 448, 427, 353, 452 and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 131 and 135 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act, 1984.

The YSRCP leader was also booked in three other cases relating to post-poll violence in Macherla.

However, the High Court on May 23 had granted anticipatory bail to him and had directed police not to take any action till June 5. Later, the temporary relief was further extended.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.