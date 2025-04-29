IPL 2025: Struggling CSK host formidable PBKS in must-win clash at Chepauk

Chennai, April 29 (IANS) As the league phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 heads towards a tense climax, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be desperate to breathe life into a faltering campaign when they take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Wednesday.

For CSK, this is more than just a contest—it's a do-or-die battle to keep their slim playoff hopes flickering. PBKS, meanwhile, sit fifth on the points table and will look to consolidate their position with a win against an out-of-sorts opponent.

CSK, have found themselves at the bottom of the table this season, managing just two wins from nine games. It has been a campaign riddled with selection dilemmas, misfiring stars, and a lack of impact in key moments. Adding to their woes is their unexpected struggle at Chepauk—once considered a fortress, but now a venue where the Men in Yellow have failed to assert dominance.

One of the biggest storylines of CSK’s season has been the leadership shuffle. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the franchise’s most iconic figure, returned to the helm after Ruturaj Gaikwad was sidelined with an elbow injury. However, even Dhoni's strategic nous hasn’t been able to turn the tide.

CSK’s issues have largely stemmed from poor performances by their experienced players—Ravindra Jadeja has lacked impact, Ravichandran Ashwin has been ineffective with the ball, and Matheesha Pathirana has struggled with rhythm.

The silver lining for CSK has been the emergence of Ayush Mhatre, who impressed on debut and will be crucial at the top of the order. Mhatre’s showdown with the fiery Arshdeep Singh in the power-play could set the tone. However, CSK’s biggest threat may be Yuzvendra Chahal, who has rediscovered his mojo in PBKS colours. Chahal versus Shivam Dube in the middle overs promises to be one of the most compelling duels of the evening.

On the batting front, inconsistency continues to plague CSK. Rachin Ravindra hasn’t lived up to expectations at the top, and middle-order options like Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, and Rahul Tripathi have failed to seize the initiative.

At 43, Dhoni has shown sparks of his finishing ability, but the supporting cast hasn’t risen to the occasion.

PBKS, on the other hand, came into the game with momentum. While their campaign has had moments of inconsistency, they’ve strung together five wins from nine matches and appear better balanced. The opening pair of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh has looked solid, and much will depend on their start against CSK’s new-ball bowlers.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer, batting at No. 3, offers composure and flexibility in anchoring the innings, while Marco Jansen’s all-round abilities give PBKS additional depth. With the ball, the team relies heavily on Arshdeep and Chahal.

While CSK will hope for Noor Ahmad to apply pressure with spin in the middle overs, containing a PBKS side full of confidence won’t be easy. With nothing left to lose, CSK could be dangerous if they click collectively, but PBKS look the more complete and in-form unit at this stage.

When: Wednesday, April 30, with kick-off time set at 7:30 PM IST

Where: MA Chidambaram Stadium

Where to watch: The live telecast of the match will be available on the Star Sports network and live-streaming on JioHotstar

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Dewald Brevis, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddharth, Ayush Mhatre, Rachin Ravindra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana.

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Kuldeep Sen, Pyla Avinash, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Pannu, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai.

