IPL 2025: RR skipper Riyan Parag penalised for slow over-rate vs CSK

Guwahati, March 31 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during the defense of their score against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

Rajasthan successfully defended 182 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium and registered a six-run win wim over five-time champions Chennai Super Kings but couldn't finish their 20 overs in stipulated time frame which led skipper Parag facing a penalty of Rs 12 lakhs.

"Riyan Parag, Captain, Rajasthan Royals has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 11 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Chennai Super Kings at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati on 30th March, 2025," the official statement read.

"As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Parag was fined Rs 12 lakhs," it added.

Ahead of the start of the IPL 2025, the BCCI has decided that the captains will no longer face match bans for the team’s slow over-rate. Instead, there will be a demerit point for the captains. This was informed to all the teams during the captains’ meeting at the BCCI headquarters on March 20.

This is the case of captain fined for slow over-rate this season. Earlier, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya also penalised for the same reason. Moreover, Hardik had missed MI's campaign opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) due to a suspension for an over-rate offence in IPL 2024 fixture against Lucknow Super Giants.

On Sunday, RR won their first match in IPL 2025 after beating CSK by six runs at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. Nitish Rana top-scored with a blistering 81 off 36 balls while Wanindu Hasaranga led the way with the ball with figures of 4-35.

