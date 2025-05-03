IPL 2025: Playing against CSK in Bengaluru is most exciting environment I’ve been a part of, says Kohli

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Talismanic Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli said that playing against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on their home turf in Bengaluru has served him with the most exciting environment to play an IPL game.

The last time RCB faced CSK in Bengaluru was in IPL 2024 and they won by 27 runs in a thrilling game to enter the playoffs. The two sides had met earlier this season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where RCB won by 50 runs.

“I would say one team that, historically, I’ve felt we’ve had the most intense games with is Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru. Because in Chennai, of course, there are Chennai fans - it’s just yellow and CSK fans everywhere.”

“But to play against CSK in Bengaluru is something else, because a lot of Chennai fans come to Bengaluru. CSK fans travel in huge numbers, so they buy tickets very early and take over a section of the stadium.”

“So, there’s an intense atmosphere inside the stadium in Bengaluru when playing against CSK. And then, obviously, the game also gets very intense and competitive. That environment is the most exciting I’ve been a part of,” said Kohli on JioHotstar.

Kohli, who has 443 runs in IPL 2025 so far, also reminisced about his excitement and surreal experiences while recalling being in the inaugural IPL season in 2008. "The first year was exciting in terms of unexpected things happening. We hadn't played a lot of T20 cricket. Secondly, franchise cricket allowed us to play with different players from all over the world - players we looked up to.”

“And when the auction happened, we were in Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur, and we were sold as first-class cricketers, who were limited to Rs 20 lakh. We went crazy in the corridor - ‘We got Rs 20 lakh!’ That was the emotion behind it. Because we didn’t know what to expect - the opening ceremony, the whole experience of meeting great cricketers - it was surreal."

"It's been a long journey - one that we have seen grow, evolve, and become this amazing spectacle. Honestly, when IPL started, I never thought it could reach a stage like this. But 18 years and rolling, and every year you feel the same excitement, if not more, which is a massive credit to the league, the way it's organised, the teams, the competitiveness, and the professionalism - top-notch," he concluded.

