IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians got match winners and experience right throughout their lineup, says Finch

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Former Australia captain Aaron Finch feels that five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have got match winners in their squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, starting on Saturday.

MI brought back pacer Trent Boult and Naman Dhir in last year's mega auction to keep their core intact after retaining Rohit Sharma, captain Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.

"I just feel everything is coming back together for the Mumbai Indians, they've just got match winners and experience right throughout their lineup. If you look down there, if I'm pointing at a couple of superstars, you forget Rohit, he's a legend of the game, but they've got Sky, Tilak, Hardik, Bolt, Bumrah. There's everything there to post a huge score if they happen to bat first, but also wicket taking ability through Bumrah, through Bolt. These guys are seasoned campaigners who know how to get the job done under pressure," said Finch, JioStar expert, in an exclusive interaction with IANS prior to the 18th edition of TATA IPL.

"I think in a tournament like the IPL, I know that they're notoriously slow starters, but I think it might be time for Mumbai back up the ladder."

The former opener also predicted a breakout season for uncapped batter Naman, who was acquired by the franchise for Rs 5.25 crore via Right to Match. He has played seven IPL matches for the franchise and has accumulated 140 runs including a half-century.

"I think it's somebody like Naman Dhir. I know he's only played seven IPL games, but he's striking at 177. And you look at the way that T20 has evolved over the last months. It's almost gone to a new level in the last two years. I think it's these type of players who can come in and be so explosive from the start. The young Indian players in particular are so fearless now. They're prepared to take it on from ball one, even if they've played one or two games.

"Whereas in the past, you might have got guys that are looking to knock the ball around and almost try and buy themselves another game. That's not the case anymore. These youngsters, like Naman Dhir, they're prepared to take it on from the start. And I think that that's such an important role that he'll play in that middle to lower order. So I think that he'll be a breakout star," he added.

When asked about which Australian he might think will have a stellar season, Finch picked tournament debutant Josh Inglis to have a memorable outing.

"Well, I think it's Josh Inglis. We've seen him recently. Like he hasn't, I don't think he's played an IPL game. If he has it, it's only one or two. I'm confident that he hasn't, but he's a super player. I know he's not a youngster, but it's his first real crack at playing IPL. The way that he's played international cricket over the last 18 months after sitting on the sidelines, waiting his turn, travelling around for a long time with the Australian team.

"And then as soon as he's got his opportunity, he's taken it, I think, the fastest ever to 100 in all three formats of the game. He's very, very good against pace and spin. So I think that he's a super player," Finch concluded.

