IPL 2025: Miscalculation from my side, I should have finished it, says Riyan Parag

Kolkata, May 4 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag feels that he miscalculated the target and failed to finish the match as Kolkata Knight Riders clinched a one-run win in a thrilling encounter at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Parag played a scintillating knock of 95 runs in 45 balls laced with eight sixes and six fours but failed to finish the game for his side as they fell one run short while chasing 22 in the last over.

Chasing 207, Rajasthan were on target with 52 required off 30 balls with Parag and Shubham Dubey at the crease. But Parag's dismissal in the 18th over shifted the tide in KKR's favour. However, Dubey tried to snatch victory from KKR's jaws but fell one run short of the target despite scoring two sixes and a four.

"I was just too sad about myself getting out. Probably a miscalculation from my side, I should have finished it. I think we could have found better options in the last six overs. I think they were 120 or 130 and our spinners did really well and maybe we could have cut down their runs, but the game was in our hands. We should have finished this," Parag said in the post-match presentation.

Reflecting on their bowling performance in the match, Parag admitted he could have used his resources better against Andre Russell who scored 25-ball 57 in the fag end of the innings,

"I didn't want to bowl bowlers back-to-back, but now it feels like maybe we could have done something else. We've got to give (Russell) credit because he came in, took his time. The way he accelerated was amazing to watch. It's a ground where sixes are hit, so I knew I had my boundaries if I stayed. Wicket was gripping a little and I had to pick my battles, but I felt I could have finished it. You've got to be clinical, you've got to be perfect, and we weren't so the consequences are here," he said.

With five wins in 11 games. KKR have kept their playoffs alive and have climbed to sixth spot in the points table. KKR will next host Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals lock horns against CSK in the bottom of the table clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 12.

