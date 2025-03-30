IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik fined for slow over-rate offence

Ahmedabad, March 30 (IANS) Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during IPL match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs 12 lakhs", the IPL statement read.

Mumbai suffered their second loss of the season on Saturday after Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj powered Gujarat Titans to a brilliant 36-run win over the five-time champions in Match 9 |PL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday night.

Earlier, Hardik had missed MI's campaign opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) due to a suspension for an over-rate offence in IPL 2024 fixture against Lucknow Super Giants. The five-time champions struggled in his absence, failing to put up a competitive total against CSK and eventually losing by four wickets.

This is the first time in IPL 2025 that a captain has received a slow over-rate fine.MI skipper Hardik fibed for slow over-rate offense.

Titans produced a complete team performance to defeat MIs by 36 runs and register their first win of IPL 2025.

Put in to bat first GT rode on Sai Sudharsan’s 63 off just 41 balls to post 196/8. Later, pacer Prasidh Krishna showed excellence in picking wickets with slower balls while Siraj was proficient in his scrambled seam deliveries as the duo picked up two wickets each to help GT restrict MI to 160/6 in their 20 overs and opened their account in IPL 2025.

MI, currently placed ninth in the standings no wins, will next take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

"I think in batting and bowling we were 15-20 runs short in both places. We were not professional in the field, we made basic errors and that cost us 20-25 runs and in a T20 game that is quite a lot. They (GT openers) batted brilliantly, only a couple of deliveries here and there. They were quite exceptional, they didn't take many chances, they did the right stuff, they were able to get runs without playing many risky shots," said Hardik after the loss.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.