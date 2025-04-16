IPL 2025: MI bank on Rohit and Bumrah to fire against explosive SRH at Wankhede

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Struggling for consistency in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Mumbai Indians (MI) will hope that two of their senior-most players — Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah — rediscover their touch when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

With both sides locked on two wins each from six matches, this clash could prove decisive in shaping their mid-season momentum.

Rohit, who has been far from his best this season, has scored just 56 runs in five games at a meagre average of 11.20. MI have stuck with his ultra-aggressive approach at the top, but early dismissals have hurt the team’s foundation. Against SRH’s potent pace attack led by Pat Cummins and Mohammed Shami, Rohit will need to play a substantial knock if MI are to post or chase down a big total at the batting-friendly Wankhede.

On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah has been the go-to man for MI for years. However, the ace pacer has not looked his threatening self since returning from injury. After a tidy outing against RCB, he was taken apart by Karun Nair in MI’s previous match, conceding 44 runs. With SRH boasting an explosive batting unit comprising Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen, Bumrah’s role becomes even more crucial.

The five-time champions will be encouraged by recent performances from Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, the latter scoring back-to-back fifties after being retired out against LSG. Naman Dhir’s lower-order hitting and athleticism in the field have also been bright spots for MI.

SRH, meanwhile, will be high on confidence after chasing down a mammoth target against Punjab Kings. Abhishek Sharma’s blistering 141 and the consistency of Head and Klaasen provide firepower up top. Kishan, returning to his former home ground, will also be eager to make an impact.

With Wankhede’s surface offering bounce and short boundaries, another high-scoring contest is on the cards. But for MI to turn their campaign around, they will be hoping their stalwarts — Rohit with the bat and Bumrah with the ball — finally rise to the occasion.

When will MI vs SRH be played?

MI vs SRH will be played on Thursday, April 17.

Where will MI vs SRH will be played?

MI vs SRH will be played at Wankhede Stadium.

Where to watch the broadcast and live streaming of MI vs SRH?

The broadcast of MI vs SRH will be available on Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz (wk), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Shrijith Krishnan (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, VS Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Smaran Ravichandran, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga

