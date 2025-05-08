IPL 2025: KKR spinner Chakaravarthy fined, handed one demerit point for code of conduct breach

Kolkata, May 8 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated "One Demerit Point" for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Varun was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of IPL code of conduct which relates to using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a another player in the Match.

"Varun Chakaravarthy admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," the IPL statement read.

According to IPL code of conduct Article 2.5 includes "any language, action or gesture used by a Player and directed towards a batter upon his/her dismissal which has the potential to provoke an aggressive reaction from the dismissed batter, whether or not any reaction results, or which could be considered to disparage or demean the dismissed batter, regardless of whether the batter him/herself feels disparaged or demeaned (in other words, a ‘send-off’).

"Without limitation, Article 2.5 includes: (a) excessive celebration directed at and in close proximity to the dismissed batter; (b) verbally abusing the dismissed batter; and (c) pointing or gesturing towards the pavilion."

In the match, CSK registered a gripping two-wicket victory over KKR at the Eden Gardens. Batting first, KKR posted 179 for 6, which looked enough on a tacky surface, but CSK dug deep to pick up two points in a season already lost to them, while KKR saw their top-four ambitions take a dent.

Chakravarthy bowled an outstanding spell of 2-18 from his four-over overs in a losing cause.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.