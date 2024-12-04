IPL 2025: KKR recruit Rahmanullah Gurbaz excited to play on favourite pitches at Eden

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Afghanistan's rags-to-riches cricketer Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who at one time played a U19 match against India with a borrowed bat, is looking forward excitedly to playing in the Indian Premier League (2025) as a player bought in the auction for Rs 2 crore. But more than the big price tag, Gurbaz is happy as he will once again be playing on his favourite pitches at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the second season in succession, Gurbaz is hoping to follow up after helping the franchise secure their third IPL trophy last year at the final in May 2024.

"I am really excited to go out there and play good cricket. Coincidentally, Eden Gardens is one of my favourite pitches to play on and I score well there usually, so I am happy and can’t wait to perform in Kolkata," Gurbaz told Telecom Asia Sport in an exclusive interview during the Abu Dhabi T10 that ended over the weekend.

"IPL is always exciting to perform in, but I don’t focus too much on the auction. I believe in my skills and I have done well in the past...so I’m looking forward to playing for the team which is best for me to improve my cricket and where I can be a good fit," said Gurbaz who made his IPL debut in 2022 for Gujarat Titans in 2022 joining the squad as Jason Roy's replacement.

A true cricket itinerant who has played for Gujarat Titans and KKR in India, Khulna Tigers and Rangpur Riders in Bangladesh, Multan Sultans and Islamabad United in Pakistan, Kandy Tuskers and Jaffna Kings in Sri Lanka, Guyana Amazon Warriors in Caribbean Premier League and Kathmandu Kings XI in Nepal besides appearing for UP Nawabs in the Abu Dhabi 10 this year.

In 2023 he was traded by Jaffna Kings to KKR ahead of the 2023 season and this year helped the Knight Riders win their third IPL title.

Gurbaz's journey has been arduous as he rose against the odds, from playing without a bat to now earning good money in franchise cricket to support his family, it has been a tough but satisfying journey for the Afghan cricketer who made his Test debut against Ireland in February 2024.

As a cricketer, there are so many ups and downs in life. You know, there are hard times. Especially in cricket life, happy times do come. But most of the time, you know, there are hard times," said Gurbaz.

The 23-year-old from Kabul looked back on his career and dwelled on the defining moment of his life -- the day he had to play an international match with a borrowed bat.

"I remember one time when I was part of the Under-19 side. There was no bat with me. We had a match against India in a competition, and my batting coach told me to get ready. But I didn’t have a bat. Bats were expensive, and there was no money to buy one," Gurbaz told Telecom Asia Sport.

"I asked everyone, ‘Please, give me a bat’. Most of the Afghan players, including me, came from very poor families. Eventually, someone lent me a bat.

“I don’t want to name him, but even the person who lent me one said: ‘I’ve two – one good, one bad – but I will give you the substandard (one) so you don’t ruin my good one’. It was, to be honest, a very bad bat. Still, I took it, because I had no other choice."

That knock with a substandard bat really defined Gurbaz's character and showcased his talent as he went on to score a hundred and helped his team win the match.

"I played with that substandard bat, and I made a hundred with it. I won the match for my team on my debut. That was one of the hardest moments in my life. But it was also a turning point because those struggles taught me a lot," he recalled, visibly moved.

Reflecting on how far he has come from those days, Gurbaz expressed gratitude to all those who played a role in his journey, acknowledging the sacrifices and hard work it took to reach where he is today.

"I have never told this to anyone but that was the hardest journey in my life. Now, with God’s grace, everything is there for me. I never focus on being too high or too low. Whatever I’m getting, I’m getting. Behind this journey, there is so much hard work," he concluded.

Gurbaz will be one of the seven players from Afghanistan featuring in the Indian Premier League.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.