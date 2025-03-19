IPL 2025: Balaji keen to see Kamboj, Gurjapneet in action for CSK in opener against MI

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Former India fast-bowler Lakshmipathy Balaji said he is keen to see how the uncapped bowling duo of Anshul Kamboj and Gurjapneet Singh will fare for the Chennai Super Kings when they take on Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2025 opening game.

Pace-bowling all-rounder Kamboj made his IPL debut last season with Mumbai Indians, before being picked by CSK in the mega auction. He went on to pick an eight-wicket haul in the Duleep Trophy and took a 10-wicket haul in a Ranji Trophy innings for Haryana against Kerala in Lahli.

On the other hand, left-arm pacer Gurjapneet picked 22 wickets in 15 games across two seasons of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) while having an economy rate of 7.3. Though he missed the second leg of the Ranji Trophy due to injury, Gurjapneet is now fit and training with the CSK team ahead of IPL 2025.

"I want to see Anshul Kamboj play because new ball is one important thing which I always believe in Chepauk wicket. In the recent past, we have seen that a lot of bounce has been generated over the period of time. There was a lack of bounce, and now this year we have witnessed the Test match against Bangladesh, where a lot of bounce was on offer.

"So, I feel Anshul Kamboj should do well because he is someone who likes the ball to swing around in evening games, where his new ball potential will come in handy. I am looking forward to seeing Gurjapneet if he is fit. He is someone who is a youngster and has played for Tamil Nadu this season. Of course, you all have lot of names there, but Gurjapneet is one player to look out for," said Balaji, an IPL expert for JioStar, to IANS in a virtual interaction prior to the 18th edition of the tournament.

CSK also have the services of pacer Matheesha Pathirana and Balaji, the side’s former bowling coach, expects him along with all-rounder Sam Curran to complete the rest of bowling line-up. "Definitely, Pathirana is fit. Last year, there was a fitness concern with Pathirana. So, obviously, one major defensive bowler when it comes to dead bowling, Pathirana fills in for what Dwayne Bravo used to do. Yes, of course, Dwayne Bravo was fast bowling all-rounder who could bat and bowl.

“But Pathirana has proved himself to be a major bowler in the shutdown overs where he normally wins matches. So, we have seen that over the period of time ever since he has joined CSK. So, of course, Pathirana is there. With Sam Curran, yes, having played for CSK previously, he knows exactly how the dynamics work. So, he handles both bat and ball down the order, which gives a lot of options," he added.

Balaji has also backed India batter Rahul Tripathi over Deepak Hooda and Vijay Shankar to play at number three for CSK, a role previously held by Ajinkya Rahane, Robin Uthappa and Suresh Raina in the past.

“All three have tremendous potential and knowing the conditions, Rahul Tripathi's record has been great in Chepauk. Probably top order at number three or four is where Rahul Tripathi has performed really well in Chepauk conditions. He’s probably a kind of player where Chennai always felt they should have him in the auctions. He was always in the talks when it comes to auctions, discussions and strategies. All three have the potential.

“I will go Rahul Tripathi to start with so that the strike rate is maintained. If you are batting at number three or four, you are more or less playing the power play overs sometimes. Most of the times, it is the back end of the power play overs. Then you have to help the team to form the kind of run rate which you need to be setting up a big total.

“Deepak Hooda can become handy because he can give you a couple of off-spin overs, especially when opposition is loaded with left-handers, he will come in. He also played a couple of crucial knocks for LSG, especially against CSK in last two seasons. That all will come in handy as he is a good striker of the ball. So, this is the order I will follow - first, Rahul Tripathi. Second, Vijay Shankar. Third is Deepak Hooda,” he elaborated.

Balaji has been a part of IPL since its inception in 2008 and has closely seen how the league has evolved. He was a part of CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders winning the IPL in the 2010 and 2012 seasons, respectively, and also holds the record for being the first bowler to take a hat-trick in the IPL.

“Asking about me, yes, these 18 years have been about a lot of experiences. IPL has definitely taken the game to a different level worldwide. The world is looking at us to know how this tournament is producing players and helping the economics, as well as the potential standard of international cricket reaching to a great height. Within six (nine) months, we ended up winning two trophies (this year).

“Lot of credit needs to be given to the IPL, owners and the kind of leadership groups it had over a period of time. They all have contributed to be the place where IPL is right now. It is a tournament which has helped international cricket. It is now a global brand, and not only an Indian brand

“It is a global brand where a lot of people from across the globe are witnessing the performances. It is something I always felt it’s like the English Premier League or Formula 1. In parallel with that, one-day cricket also will be spoken. (Playing in) that is a dream as a youngster. When we used to play, it was only bilateral series and big tournaments like the World Cup.

“Now IPL has taken that standard globally and competes with the biggest sports worldwide. Within the limitation of 20 countries, we have been able to find a global brand. It is amazing how IPL has grown over the period of time, and it is a journey I enjoyed as a player and also as a coach and commentator later,” concluded Balaji.

