iOS 17's new feature to let you know when you're using clean energy

San Francisco, Sep 14 (IANS) Arriving with iOS 17, a new feature called "Grid Forecast" in the Apple Home app will show users when their electrical grid has relatively clean or less clean energy sources available.

"For example, there are times when wind and solar projects produce more energy than the grid can use, leading to some of it being wasted. There are also times when electricity is being generated with lower emissions. By using electricity during these cleaner times, customers may lower the climate impact of the electricity they use at home," Apple explained.

Grid Forecast is available in the Home app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch devices running this fall's soon-to-be-released updates, with iOS 17 slated for a September 18 public launch.

It is also available as an iOS widget and a watch face complication and is available in the US. Apple said that Grid Forecast uses data that combines grid, emissions, and weather information into one, easy-to-follow signal.

This can help people make decisions about the best time to run large appliances and charge electric vehicles or devices throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Apple has announced its first-ever carbon-neutral products in the all-new Apple Watch lineup as part of its ambitious 2030 climate goal and also ended the use of leather across all of its product lines.

The company will replace leather with a new textile called FineWoven, an elegant and durable twill made from 68 per cent post-consumer recycled content.

Beyond its 2030 goal, Apple is also working toward a 90 per cent reduction in emissions by 2050 -- which will necessitate advocating for collective action from governments, businesses, and individuals to accelerate global progress in the fight against climate change.

