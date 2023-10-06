Investigators take Prabir to NewsClick office, seize more docs, devices

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) NewsClick founder and editor Prabir Purkayastha was taken to the media outlet office in south Delhi as a part of investigation by the special cell, sources said on Friday.

“He was taken to the NewsClick office on Thursday and police have also seized more documents and devices from the office,” said the sources.

According to the remand copy, which is with IANS, raids were conducted on October 3 at 88 locations in Delhi and seven locations in other states, leading to the seizure of electronic devices and documents.

"It was learnt that Prabir Purkayastha conspired with a group namely People’s Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) to sabotage the electoral process during 2019 General Elections. It is also learnt that People’s Dispatch Portal, owned and maintained by M/S PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt. Ltd. has been used for intentionally peddling these false narratives through paid news in lieu of crores of Rupees of illegally routed foreign funds as part of conspiracy," the remand copy reads.

The remand copy states that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had previously registered a case against PPK NewsClick Studio Pvt. Ltd. and seized electronic gadgets and data from their office.

Subsequently, during the investigation, data extracted from the seized devices was analysed, revealing a larger conspiracy.

The case alleges that secret intelligence inputs indicated that foreign funds were illicitly introduced into India by individuals and entities hostile to the nation's interests. These funds were reportedly intended to disrupt the nation's unity, integrity, and security.

It is alleged that M/S PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt. Ltd. received fraudulent foreign funds in crores of rupees from M/s Worldwide Media Holdings LLC, USA, and other entities over a short span of five years, starting from April 2018.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.