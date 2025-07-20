Interstate drug syndicate busted: Delhi Police seize 411 kg ganja, arrest four

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) In a major breakthrough under the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch (WR-I) has busted an interstate drug syndicate operating across Delhi, Haryana, and Odisha.

Acting on specific intelligence, the team seized 411 kg of high-quality ganja worth approximately Rs 1.90 crore in the international market and arrested four accused, including the kingpin and the main supplier. The operation, led by Inspector Sandeep Yadav under the supervision of ACP Ajay Kumar and DCP Harsh Indora, was launched on July 6.

The Crime Branch team intercepted an Ashok Leyland truck and a Nexon car near Sector-19, Dwarka, as the accused were unloading the ganja from the truck to the car. Three individuals -- Lokesh Bhardwaj (27), Ashish Khasa alias Ashu (20), and Moeen Khan (24) -- were arrested on the spot.

During interrogation, the team identified the key supplier, Srikant Prasad (33), who was later arrested in Odisha on July 10 after an extensive search operation.

Lokesh and Ashish, both from Maheshwari village in Haryana’s Rewari district, turned to the drug trade due to financial troubles. Moeen Khan, a truck driver from Nuh, Haryana, worked on contract for the syndicate, while Srikant, a habitual offender from Gopalganj, Bihar, operated from Odisha and supplied ganja across northern India.

He is known to have links with jailed drug dealers and had been previously arrested in a 2016 Ganja case.

The seized consignment was sourced from the Maoist-affected regions of Odisha, a known hub for illegal cannabis cultivation.

Police have registered an FIR under multiple sections of the NDPS Act and are now investigating forward and backward linkages to uncover the full network.

The Delhi Police reiterated its commitment to dismantling drug syndicates and taking strict action against those endangering youth and public health.

