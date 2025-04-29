Interstate burglar arrested in MP village, stolen gold recovered: Delhi Police

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have apprehended a wanted interstate criminal in Madhya Pradesh who was involved in a recent high-profile burglary in the national capital's Sagarpur.

Acting on technical surveillance and meticulous investigation, the accused, identified as Babloo (32), was arrested from his native village, Badipura, Ozhar in Barwani District, Madhya Pradesh.

According to a press release issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West District), Surendra Choudhary, the arrest followed the burglary reported on April 17 by one Varun Garwal, who discovered that his Sagarpur residence had been broken into.

The burglars made away with approximately 500 grams of gold, silver articles, and Rs 50,000 in cash. The locks of all floors and almirahs had been forcefully broken.

“During the investigation, CCTV footage revealed three individuals breaking into the house during the night of April 16-17. The suspects used a stolen Honda Shine motorcycle, traced back to the Mayapuri area,” said the release.

A special team led by SHO Sagarpur and supervised by ACP Delhi Cantt analysed CCTV footage from multiple locations to trace the reverse trail of the suspects. The burglars had strategically travelled through Dhaula Kuan and Mayapuri to mislead investigators. Eventually, one suspect’s mobile number was traced to Ojhar village, Madhya Pradesh.

Despite resistance from locals, the police team apprehended Babloo, who confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Police recovered 94 grams of gold, specialised tools for breaking locks, and scissors reshaped into keys. His co-accused, identified as his relatives from Umarti, Madhya Pradesh, remain absconding and are also wanted by police in other states, including Maharashtra and Gujarat.

“Accused Babloo has a history of thefts and is also wanted in an Arms Act case by the Gujarat Police. He was previously booked under the Arms Act by Delhi's Special Cell in 2021,” the DCP stated.

Further investigations are underway to apprehend the remaining accused and recover the rest of the stolen items.

