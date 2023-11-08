Internet services suspended in parts of J&K's Pulwama till Nov 8

Srinagar, Nov 8 (IANS) Internet services have been suspended from Wampora and Hunipora areas of south Kashmir's Pulwama district due to security reasons until November 8, officials said.

"Whereas, the ADGP, Kashmir Zone, Srinaga, being the authorised officer under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, has issued directions to the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)/Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to suspend mobile data (2G/3G/4G/5G) services in Wampora and Hunipora area (latitude 33.9614541 and longitude 74.8720951 with 3 km of radius) of Puiwama district from 19:00 hour on November 5, 2023, to 19:00 hour on November 8, 2023; and whereas, the order/letter under reference, inter-airs, mentions about possibility of mobile data (2G/3G/4G/5G) services to be misused by anti-national elements/miscreants, which may cause deterioration in public order," said an order issued by the Union Home Department.

"Now, therefore, upon consideration of the various aspects, as brought out in the material provided by the authorized officer, I, Financial Commissioner (ACS) Home, being satisfied that there was absolute necessity for issuance of the aforesaid directions by the authorized officer, without obtaining prior approval of the competent authority, in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state and for maintaining public order, hereby confirm order No. 4106(TSTS) of 2023 dated November 5, 2023, under endorsement No. KZ/CS/Snap-downt2023 dated November 5, 2023, issued by the authorized officer, in exercise of powers conferred under sub-rule (1) of Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.