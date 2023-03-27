Two Hurt in Shootout at California Gurudwara in US

California: Two people were shot at a Gurudwara in Sacramento County of California in the United States on Sunday. The wounded persons were immediately rushed to the hospital and their condition is stated to be critical, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s office said.

The shooting incident took place around 2.30 pm (local time) at the Gurudwara Sacramento Sikh Society temple located on the 7600 block of Bradshaw Road. The police have said the shooting is not a hate crime and the two individuals involved in the shootout knew each other.

According to Sacramento County Sheriff’s office spokesperson Amar Gandhi said a brawl among three people soon escalated into a shooting. One of the suspects is described as an Indian male while the other suspect is hospitalised.

“All participants in that altercation seemed to have known each other. This seems to have stemmed from something far before this,” Gandhi said.

Viewer's discretion is advised: