Delhi Excise Policy Case: Supreme Court to Hear Kavitha’s Plea Against ED Summons

New Delhi: BRS leader K Kavitha’s plea seeking protection from arrest and challenging the summons by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case will come up for hearing in the Supreme Court on Monday.

Earlier, the Apex court had agreed to examine her plea seeking relief from ED summons in a money laundering case arising out of the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. A bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi will hear the BRS leader’s plea. She has denied all allegations against her.

Kavitha has already deposed before the ED twice. First appearance was on March 11, when she was called by the ED to record her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and she was grilled by the central agency fo5r about nine hours. During her second summon on March 20, the 44-year-old BRS leader was quizzed for about 10 hours

During questioning by the ED officials, Kavitha was confronted with the statements made by Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandran Pillai, according to official sources. Pillai was arrested by the ED earlier.

The central agency said Pillai ‘represented the south group’, an alleged liquor cartel linked to Kavitha and others. It is reported the ‘south group’ had paid kickbacks amounting to about Rs 100 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party to gain huge shares of the market under the now-scrapped Delhi Excise police for 2020-21.

Also Read: BRS Will Contest in Upcoming Local Body Elections in Maharashtra: KCR

