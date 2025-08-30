"Trump Is Dead" Takes X by Storm; Simpsons Clip Goes Viral

“Trump is dead” – the phrase has been trending on X (formerly Twitter) over the past few days, sparking a storm of speculation about the health of US President Donald Trump.

The viral hashtag does not stem from any official announcement, but gained traction following Vice President JD Vance’s recent remarks, the resurfacing of a forgotten clip from The Simpsons, and old comments by the show’s creator Matt Groening.

Trump’s Health in Spotlight

Trump’s health has been under scrutiny after the White House confirmed that he suffers from chronic venous insufficiency, a condition causing swelling in his legs. At 79, Trump remains the oldest US president ever sworn into office. In contrast, Vice President Vance is among the youngest vice presidents in American history.

Vance’s ‘Terrible Tragedy’ Remarks

While Trump’s aides and VP Vance insist the president is in good health, Vance’s latest comments reignited speculation.

In an interview on August 27, Vance was asked if he was prepared to step in as president. While stressing that Trump was “full of energy” and “the last person making phone calls at night,” he added that in the event of a “terrible tragedy,” he was ready to take over.

The Simpsons Clip Resurfaces

Adding to the frenzy, a supposed episode of The Simpsons has gone viral, claiming to predict Trump’s death in August 2025 due to a severe chest illness. The clip, allegedly from an episode aired over 15 years ago, shows a Trump-like character collapsing during a live national broadcast.

Though fans insist the episode was pulled from syndication due to its eerie similarity to real-world events, no confirmation exists in The Simpsons official catalogue.

Meanwhile, creator Matt Groening’s remarks at a Comic-Con in July have resurfaced. Asked if the series might end soon, he joked, “We’ll keep going until somebody dies. When you-know-who dies, The Simpsons predicts there will be dancing in the streets. Except President Vance will ban dancing.”

What Happens If a President Dies in Office?

The US Constitution has clear provisions if a sitting president dies. The vice president immediately assumes office and serves the remainder of the term. Under the 25th Amendment, power transfers automatically, ensuring continuity of leadership.

If both the president and vice president are unable to serve, succession passes to the Speaker of the House, followed by the Senate president pro tempore, and then Cabinet members starting with the Secretary of State.