Oman Declares Two-Day National Day Holiday for Public and Private Sectors

As Oman gears up to celebrate its National Day this November, the Sultanate has officially declared holidays for both public and private sector employees. According to the Oman News Agency report released on Sunday, November 9, the holidays will fall on Wednesday, November 26, and Thursday, November 27, 2025.

Work across all sectors is set to resume on Sunday, November 30. This marks the first time Oman will observe its National Day over two consecutive days, following a royal decree issued by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

The decree also establishes that the National Day will be celebrated every year on November 20 and 21, a change from the previous date of November 18, extending the celebrations to further honour Oman’s historic journey toward independence.

Residents Allowed to Display Approved Stickers on Vehicles

In celebration of the National Day, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) has released guidelines regarding vehicle decorations. According to a report by Gulf News, residents are permitted to display approved stickers on their vehicles until November 30, 2025.

However, the ROP has outlined a set of regulations to ensure road safety and decorum during the celebrations.

ROP Guidelines for National Day Vehicle Stickers

The vehicle’s colour and shape must not be altered.

Stickers should comply with traffic safety standards.

Depictions of the crown or Khanjar emblem on stickers are strictly prohibited.

All images must be appropriate, relevant, and securely fixed.

Stickers can only be placed on the rear window — front and side windows must remain clear.

The driver’s visibility should not be obstructed in any way.

Fabric decorations or attachments on the car hood are not allowed.

With this announcement, Omanis and residents alike can look forward to an extended National Day celebration and a long weekend. It’s the perfect time to plan festive activities while respecting the new ROP guidelines for vehicle decorations.