Magnolia Park Holiday Festival 2025: Burbank’s Biggest Holiday Celebration Returns

Get ready to experience the magic of the season as Magnolia Park in Burbank lights up once again for its beloved Holiday in the Park street festival on November 21, 2025. This year’s edition marks the grand return of Burbank’s largest and most cherished holiday celebration, uniting locals and visitors for an evening of festive lights, live entertainment, delicious food, and community spirit.

A Night of Festive Fun and Family Entertainment

Spanning several blocks along Magnolia Boulevard, the festival promises an unforgettable evening filled with joy and creativity. From unique shopping stalls to exciting attractions, Holiday in the Park 2025 is designed to bring out the holiday cheer in everyone.

Here’s what visitors can look forward to this year:

250+ Local Vendors: Explore a vibrant marketplace offering handcrafted gifts, festive decor, and seasonal surprises.

Explore a vibrant marketplace offering handcrafted gifts, festive decor, and seasonal surprises. 33 Food Trucks: Savor everything from classic holiday treats to international delicacies.

Savor everything from classic holiday treats to international delicacies. Live Music Performances: Groove to the beats of talented local musicians on multiple stages.

Groove to the beats of talented local musicians on multiple stages. Vintage Car Show: Step back in time and admire a stunning lineup of classic cars that add nostalgia to the night.

Step back in time and admire a stunning lineup of classic cars that add nostalgia to the night. Giant Ferris Wheel: Enjoy panoramic views of Magnolia Park’s sparkling lights and festive charm.

Enjoy panoramic views of Magnolia Park’s sparkling lights and festive charm. Family Fun Zone: Kids can enjoy rides, bounce houses, and magical photo ops with Santa himself!

A Beloved Local Tradition with Growing Global Appeal

For more than three decades, Holiday in the Park has been a Burbank tradition, drawing thousands of visitors each year. What began as a small neighborhood celebration has evolved into a major holiday attraction, drawing attention from across California and beyond.

Local businesses — from cafes and boutiques to artisan shops — enjoy a seasonal boost thanks to the festival’s lively foot traffic, while visitors get a taste of Burbank’s warm, community-centered vibe.

As Burbank cements its reputation as a creative and cultural hub, the festival perfectly embodies the city’s unique spirit — a blend of local pride, artistic flair, and festive unity.

Event Details: What You Need to Know

To make the most of your visit, here are a few key details:

Date: Friday, November 21, 2025

Friday, November 21, 2025 Time: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

5:00 PM – 9:00 PM Location: Magnolia Boulevard (from North Hollywood Way to Buena Vista Street)

Magnolia Boulevard (from North Hollywood Way to Buena Vista Street) Shuttle Service: Free Holiday Shuttle services will run from various Burbank locations to the festival area.

Free Holiday Shuttle services will run from various Burbank locations to the festival area. Quiet Hour: From 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM — perfect for families or individuals who prefer a calmer, sensory-friendly environment.

Why Magnolia Park is the Heart of Holiday Cheer

Unlike the glitz of Hollywood, Magnolia Park offers something more personal — a neighborhood celebration rooted in tradition and community connection. It’s the kind of event where you can stroll under twinkling lights, sip hot cocoa, meet local artists, and feel right at home.

Visitors traveling from outside Burbank can also explore the area’s charming cafes, vintage shops, and cozy eateries, making it an ideal weekend getaway filled with holiday vibes and small-town warmth.

Don’t Miss Out on the Magic

The Holiday in the Park 2025 festival is more than an event — it’s a celebration of togetherness, creativity, and festive joy. With bigger attractions, brighter lights, and a heartwarming community spirit, this year’s celebration is set to be the highlight of Burbank’s holiday season.

Whether you’re a local resident or a first-time visitor, mark your calendar for November 21, 2025 — and get ready to experience the magic of Magnolia Park’s Holiday in the Park like never before.