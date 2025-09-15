California Declares Diwali a State Holiday: AB 268 Passed

In a historic step, California has now joined the ranks of other states in America to make Diwali, the Festival of Light, a state holiday. The move indicates increasing cultural diversity and the acknowledgement of Indian-American heritage in the state.

The Legislative Process

The California State Legislature approved a bill, termed 'AB 268', declaring Diwali as a state holiday. It is a legislative action that seeks to foster cultural awareness and acceptance, enabling state employees to celebrate the festival with their families and communities.

Increasing Acceptance of Diwali

Diwali, one of the main festivals for Sikhs, Jains, and Hindus, is being observed with huge interest across the globe. The fact that Diwali has been declared a state holiday in California testifies to the devotion of the state towards cultural diversity and consciousness.

Impact on State Employees

State workers in California can now take a day off to commemorate Diwali with their families. This step is likely to give a morale boost and instill the feeling of inclusivity among state workers.

A Step towards Cultural Inclusivity

The designation of Diwali as a state holiday in California is a major move towards the celebration of cultural diversity and awareness. It demonstrates the state's attempt to acknowledge and respect the traditions and culture of its diverse community.

By making Diwali a state holiday, California becomes part of an expanding list of US states that hold the festival in high esteem. This step should lead to increased cultural understanding and interchange among communities.

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